Los Angeles, CA
415 North MARTEL Avenue
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

415 North MARTEL Avenue

415 North Martel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

415 North Martel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Magnificent Architectural home built to impress, near the city's hottest shopping, food scene and nightlife. Soaring ceilings & light-filled open floor plan, a bold style blended with clean lines and comfortable spaces will surely take your breath away. Grand living area w/ indoor/outdoor flow perfect for entertaining & impress your most discerning guests. Gourmet kitchen, state-of-the-art appliances, sliding glass doors to patio & covered al fresco dining retreat. Brazilian walnut decked backyard with spectacular in-ground infinity edge pool. Take Elevator to the stunning master suite with double-sided fireplace, soaking tub, separate shower, and private deck overlooking the pool. 3 additional spacious guest en-suite bedrooms w/ private balconies, and access to a very large roof top deck with views of the iconic Hollywood sign and the entire City. 5th suite down situated off front entry ideal as an office. Welcome to West Hollywood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 North MARTEL Avenue have any available units?
415 North MARTEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 North MARTEL Avenue have?
Some of 415 North MARTEL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 North MARTEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
415 North MARTEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 North MARTEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 415 North MARTEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 415 North MARTEL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 415 North MARTEL Avenue offers parking.
Does 415 North MARTEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 North MARTEL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 North MARTEL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 415 North MARTEL Avenue has a pool.
Does 415 North MARTEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 415 North MARTEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 415 North MARTEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 North MARTEL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
