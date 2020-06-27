415 North MARTEL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage

Magnificent Architectural home built to impress, near the city's hottest shopping, food scene and nightlife. Soaring ceilings & light-filled open floor plan, a bold style blended with clean lines and comfortable spaces will surely take your breath away. Grand living area w/ indoor/outdoor flow perfect for entertaining & impress your most discerning guests. Gourmet kitchen, state-of-the-art appliances, sliding glass doors to patio & covered al fresco dining retreat. Brazilian walnut decked backyard with spectacular in-ground infinity edge pool. Take Elevator to the stunning master suite with double-sided fireplace, soaking tub, separate shower, and private deck overlooking the pool. 3 additional spacious guest en-suite bedrooms w/ private balconies, and access to a very large roof top deck with views of the iconic Hollywood sign and the entire City. 5th suite down situated off front entry ideal as an office. Welcome to West Hollywood!