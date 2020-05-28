Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 414 S Rampart Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
414 S Rampart Blvd
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
414 S Rampart Blvd
414 South Rampart Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
MacArthur Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
414 South Rampart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90057
MacArthur Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
(RLNE3510944)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 414 S Rampart Blvd have any available units?
414 S Rampart Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 414 S Rampart Blvd have?
Some of 414 S Rampart Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 414 S Rampart Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
414 S Rampart Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 S Rampart Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 S Rampart Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 414 S Rampart Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 414 S Rampart Blvd offers parking.
Does 414 S Rampart Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 S Rampart Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 S Rampart Blvd have a pool?
No, 414 S Rampart Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 414 S Rampart Blvd have accessible units?
No, 414 S Rampart Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 414 S Rampart Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 S Rampart Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College