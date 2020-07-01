4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous, bright, newer tri-level townhome. On the first level are 17-foot ceilings, Brazilian cherry wood floors, stainless kitchen appliances, granite countertops, spacious living area, two patios, and a half bath. Level two has a large open loft/3rd bedroom with a closet and a laundry area. Level three has two bedrooms: the first bedroom is a master suite with a private bathroom and spa tub and a private balcony, and the second is an additional bedroom with a full hall bath. The rooftop deck has views of the city including the iconic Hollywood sign. Short drive to Downtown Culver City, the beach and walking distance to shops and restaurants. Two subterranean parking spaces plus 2 guest spots. Feels like a private home with only 8 units in the building.