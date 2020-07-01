All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue
Last updated March 28 2020 at 8:30 AM

4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue

4137 Mclaughlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4137 Mclaughlin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous, bright, newer tri-level townhome. On the first level are 17-foot ceilings, Brazilian cherry wood floors, stainless kitchen appliances, granite countertops, spacious living area, two patios, and a half bath. Level two has a large open loft/3rd bedroom with a closet and a laundry area. Level three has two bedrooms: the first bedroom is a master suite with a private bathroom and spa tub and a private balcony, and the second is an additional bedroom with a full hall bath. The rooftop deck has views of the city including the iconic Hollywood sign. Short drive to Downtown Culver City, the beach and walking distance to shops and restaurants. Two subterranean parking spaces plus 2 guest spots. Feels like a private home with only 8 units in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue have any available units?
4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue have?
Some of 4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4137 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College