4132 West SLAUSON Avenue

Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

The CSO is based on a maximum of a 12 month lease. All applicants to submit CAR Form Application to submit CAR Form Application to Rent, copy of photo ID, 2 most recent pay-stubs, Bank Statements(Proof of Income). $40.00 fee for each applicant 18 years or older. Reports are run by Listing office, and we will not accept applicant provided credit report.Tenant to obtain Renter's Insurance during the entire time of tenancy for a faster response please call/text Elmon Leggett (310) 242 - 3147