4132 Redwood Ave

Open concept loft the heart of the Del Rey Arts district- right in the middle of Marina del Rey, Venice and Culver City.



The loft faces south so you have fantastic light throughout the whole day. Floor to ceiling windows, exposed duck vents, high ceilings, additional storage closet and stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit. The sliding doors will help you configure and segregate the space to your liking.



Ample space to fit a 6 seating dining table (great for hosting) and a large lounge seating area. Beautiful views of the courtyard and pool when you look out the window.



Apartment will also have brand new flooring and a full repaint for the new occupants.



AMENITIES INCLUDE: Complimentary yoga classes, Indoor cardio fitness center, outdoor weight training center, heated pool and jacuzzi, TV lounge and business center, outdoor grilling stations with patio seating, multiple fire pits and outdoor lounging areas.



R2 lofts is a small community with fantastic neighbors and very pet friendly.