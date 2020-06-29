All apartments in Los Angeles
4132 Redwood Ave
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

4132 Redwood Ave

4132 Redwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4132 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Open concept loft the heart of the Del Rey Arts district- right in the middle of Marina del Rey, Venice and Culver City.

The loft faces south so you have fantastic light throughout the whole day. Floor to ceiling windows, exposed duck vents, high ceilings, additional storage closet and stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit. The sliding doors will help you configure and segregate the space to your liking.

Ample space to fit a 6 seating dining table (great for hosting) and a large lounge seating area. Beautiful views of the courtyard and pool when you look out the window.

Apartment will also have brand new flooring and a full repaint for the new occupants.

AMENITIES INCLUDE: Complimentary yoga classes, Indoor cardio fitness center, outdoor weight training center, heated pool and jacuzzi, TV lounge and business center, outdoor grilling stations with patio seating, multiple fire pits and outdoor lounging areas.

R2 lofts is a small community with fantastic neighbors and very pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 Redwood Ave have any available units?
4132 Redwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4132 Redwood Ave have?
Some of 4132 Redwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 Redwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4132 Redwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 Redwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4132 Redwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4132 Redwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4132 Redwood Ave offers parking.
Does 4132 Redwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4132 Redwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 Redwood Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4132 Redwood Ave has a pool.
Does 4132 Redwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 4132 Redwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 Redwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4132 Redwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
