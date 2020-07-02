All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

413 Westlake Avenue

413 South Westlake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

413 South Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Westlake

Amenities

hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
some paid utils
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/69a1e210b1 ---- BEAUTIFUL SINGLE AVAILABLE ONLY $750 DEPOSIT OAC *Free Wifi Close to Downtown, this welcoming, quiet building is what you&rsquo;ve been looking for! The beautiful and spacious singles are tastefully painted in designer colors and feature beautiful original hardwood floors. Rohcs Management provides 24 hour emergency maintenance for your peace of mind, and there is plenty of street parking available. You will be very close to freeway access, public transportation and shopping on Alvarado St, Wilshire Blvd and Beverly Blvd. Perfectly situated close to MacAurther Park and St. Vincent Medical Center. You will be delighted by the neighborhood, ecstatic over the accessibility, and enjoy the wonderful peaceful atmosphere that you will find. We also now offer free Wi-Fi access to our residents!* Apply now, so you don't miss out on these great apartments!! *Free Wi-Fi -limitations apply, this is not offered as an amenity, just a free perk, please ask for details. PLEASE NOTE - Pictures in this ad are a representation of a typical apartment in this building and may or may not fully resemble the vacant unit being advertised

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Westlake Avenue have any available units?
413 Westlake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Westlake Avenue have?
Some of 413 Westlake Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, 24hr maintenance, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Westlake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
413 Westlake Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Westlake Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 413 Westlake Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 413 Westlake Avenue offer parking?
No, 413 Westlake Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 413 Westlake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Westlake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Westlake Avenue have a pool?
No, 413 Westlake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 413 Westlake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 413 Westlake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Westlake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Westlake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

