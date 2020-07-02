413 Westlake Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors 24hr maintenance some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities 24hr maintenance internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/69a1e210b1 ---- BEAUTIFUL SINGLE AVAILABLE ONLY $750 DEPOSIT OAC *Free Wifi Close to Downtown, this welcoming, quiet building is what you’ve been looking for! The beautiful and spacious singles are tastefully painted in designer colors and feature beautiful original hardwood floors. Rohcs Management provides 24 hour emergency maintenance for your peace of mind, and there is plenty of street parking available. You will be very close to freeway access, public transportation and shopping on Alvarado St, Wilshire Blvd and Beverly Blvd. Perfectly situated close to MacAurther Park and St. Vincent Medical Center. You will be delighted by the neighborhood, ecstatic over the accessibility, and enjoy the wonderful peaceful atmosphere that you will find. We also now offer free Wi-Fi access to our residents!* Apply now, so you don't miss out on these great apartments!! *Free Wi-Fi -limitations apply, this is not offered as an amenity, just a free perk, please ask for details. PLEASE NOTE - Pictures in this ad are a representation of a typical apartment in this building and may or may not fully resemble the vacant unit being advertised