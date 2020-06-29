All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd

4122 Eagle Rock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4122 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/64f28a207b ---- Please call or text Ari Anytime! Newly Renovated! Centrally Located! Minutes to Glendale, Pasadena, Occidental College, Glendale College, Los Feliz, Highlaynd Park, Galleria, American at Brand, 2 Freeway, 101 Freeway, 134 Freeway and lots of restaurants and coffee shops. Target across the street. PROPERTY FEATURES: Gated parking Laundry on Site Pool Jacuzzi Lounge with grill Onsite Management Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online UNIT FEATURES: High Ceilings New vinyl floor Air Conditioner Stainless steel appliances Storage space Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be at least 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650 may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process. Please ask us about our animal policy! Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd have any available units?
4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd have?
Some of 4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd offers parking.
Does 4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd has a pool.
Does 4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College