4122 N Eagle Rock Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel pool coffee bar

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/64f28a207b ---- Please call or text Ari Anytime! Newly Renovated! Centrally Located! Minutes to Glendale, Pasadena, Occidental College, Glendale College, Los Feliz, Highlaynd Park, Galleria, American at Brand, 2 Freeway, 101 Freeway, 134 Freeway and lots of restaurants and coffee shops. Target across the street. PROPERTY FEATURES: Gated parking Laundry on Site Pool Jacuzzi Lounge with grill Onsite Management Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online UNIT FEATURES: High Ceilings New vinyl floor Air Conditioner Stainless steel appliances Storage space Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be at least 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650 may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process. Please ask us about our animal policy! Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*