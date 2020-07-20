All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4119 ROMA Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4119 ROMA Court
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

4119 ROMA Court

4119 Roma Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4119 Roma Court, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fabulous Prestigious Silver Strand Lagoon Front Home, Inviting Tri-Level Fully Furnished contemporary home on a corner lot,~5 Bedrooms, 5 baths, 5,100 square feet of spacious luxury and comfort.~~The first level offers media, games room with pool/ping pong table, built-in red mahogany detailed bar, open office and bookshelf. Outdoor large patio and lush garden overlooks the Grand Canal.~Natural light spills into the Second Level from the steel and glass double main entry doors. Floor to ceiling sliding doors with the~indoor~outdoor~connections to the surrounding furnished terrace, Living room with~fireplace,~large flat screen smart tv, Terrace includes BBQ,~breakfast table~that overlooks patio garden, grand canal. The Third Level welcomes you with a stunning master bedroom~also with floor~to ceiling sliding doors, surrounding balconies, capturing views and ocean breezes, fireplace, large flat screen TV, bathroom~with double shower with skylight. 2 additional bedrooms and a large spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 ROMA Court have any available units?
4119 ROMA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4119 ROMA Court have?
Some of 4119 ROMA Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 ROMA Court currently offering any rent specials?
4119 ROMA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 ROMA Court pet-friendly?
No, 4119 ROMA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4119 ROMA Court offer parking?
Yes, 4119 ROMA Court offers parking.
Does 4119 ROMA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 ROMA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 ROMA Court have a pool?
Yes, 4119 ROMA Court has a pool.
Does 4119 ROMA Court have accessible units?
No, 4119 ROMA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 ROMA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4119 ROMA Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College