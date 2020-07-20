4119 ROMA Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fabulous Prestigious Silver Strand Lagoon Front Home, Inviting Tri-Level Fully Furnished contemporary home on a corner lot,~5 Bedrooms, 5 baths, 5,100 square feet of spacious luxury and comfort.~~The first level offers media, games room with pool/ping pong table, built-in red mahogany detailed bar, open office and bookshelf. Outdoor large patio and lush garden overlooks the Grand Canal.~Natural light spills into the Second Level from the steel and glass double main entry doors. Floor to ceiling sliding doors with the~indoor~outdoor~connections to the surrounding furnished terrace, Living room with~fireplace,~large flat screen smart tv, Terrace includes BBQ,~breakfast table~that overlooks patio garden, grand canal. The Third Level welcomes you with a stunning master bedroom~also with floor~to ceiling sliding doors, surrounding balconies, capturing views and ocean breezes, fireplace, large flat screen TV, bathroom~with double shower with skylight. 2 additional bedrooms and a large spa.