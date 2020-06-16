4117 Beethoven Street

Amenities

Lovely, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the very walkable Del Rey neighborhood in L.A and a 5-minute drive from Culver City, Venice and Silicon Beach.



Located in a safe and quiet place with the best microclimate! Best accessibility to hi-tech and creative jobs! Most family-friendly environment and particularly ideal for a couple with kids! No street people. Close to the Best University (UCLA), near to and from well-rated elementary schools!



The comfortable and bright interior features polished hardwood flooring, built-in cabinets, sliding glass doors, and big windows. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with lots of storage, and ready-to-use appliances: stove/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. Sink vanity cabinets and shower/tub combo furnished its bathrooms. Its also provided with an in-unit washer and dryer along with forced-air heating. The exterior features a front and back yard that the tenant must maintain its upkeep. The home has driveway parking. And, it has a safe short walk through a residential neighborhood. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited, though. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, water, and trash.



A converted garage is being worked on and can be rented on an additional rent.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 81



Nearby parks: Culver West Park, Glen Alla Park, and Admiral



