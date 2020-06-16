4117 Beethoven Street

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
A property with good location and price, it's a steal deal for any applicant who can move in as soon as possible! Hurry and sign up for application online for free.
Lovely, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the very walkable Del Rey neighborhood in L.A and a 5-minute drive from Culver City, Venice and Silicon Beach.
Located in a safe and quiet place with the best microclimate! Best accessibility to hi-tech and creative jobs! Most family-friendly environment and particularly ideal for a couple with kids! No street people. Close to the Best University (UCLA), near to and from well-rated elementary schools!
The comfortable and bright interior features polished hardwood flooring, built-in cabinets, sliding glass doors, and big windows. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with lots of storage, and ready-to-use appliances: stove/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. Sink vanity cabinets and shower/tub combo furnished its bathrooms. Its also provided with an in-unit washer and dryer along with forced-air heating. The exterior features a front and back yard that the tenant must maintain its upkeep. The home has driveway parking. And, it has a safe short walk through a residential neighborhood. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited, though. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, water, and trash.
A converted garage is being worked on and can be rented on an additional rent.
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Walk Score: 81
Nearby parks: Culver West Park, Glen Alla Park, and Admiral
(RLNE5797131)