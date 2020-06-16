All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4117 Beethoven Street

4117 Beethoven Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

4117 Beethoven Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$6,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

A property with good location and price, it's a steal deal for any applicant who can move in as soon as possible! Hurry and sign up for application online for free.

Lovely, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the very walkable Del Rey neighborhood in L.A and a 5-minute drive from Culver City, Venice and Silicon Beach.

Located in a safe and quiet place with the best microclimate! Best accessibility to hi-tech and creative jobs! Most family-friendly environment and particularly ideal for a couple with kids! No street people. Close to the Best University (UCLA), near to and from well-rated elementary schools!

The comfortable and bright interior features polished hardwood flooring, built-in cabinets, sliding glass doors, and big windows. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with lots of storage, and ready-to-use appliances: stove/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. Sink vanity cabinets and shower/tub combo furnished its bathrooms. Its also provided with an in-unit washer and dryer along with forced-air heating. The exterior features a front and back yard that the tenant must maintain its upkeep. The home has driveway parking. And, it has a safe short walk through a residential neighborhood. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited, though. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, water, and trash.

A converted garage is being worked on and can be rented on an additional rent.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 81

Nearby parks: Culver West Park, Glen Alla Park, and Admiral

(RLNE5797131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Beethoven Street have any available units?
4117 Beethoven Street has a unit available for $6,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 Beethoven Street have?
Some of 4117 Beethoven Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 Beethoven Street currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Beethoven Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Beethoven Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4117 Beethoven Street is pet friendly.
Does 4117 Beethoven Street offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Beethoven Street does offer parking.
Does 4117 Beethoven Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4117 Beethoven Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Beethoven Street have a pool?
No, 4117 Beethoven Street does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Beethoven Street have accessible units?
No, 4117 Beethoven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Beethoven Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 Beethoven Street has units with dishwashers.
