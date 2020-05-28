411 North KINGS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Updated Spanish gem surrounded by lush green hedges offers a private retreat in the Heart of Beverly Grove! The house features a warm living room with fireplace, separate dining and breakfast areas, a utilitarian kitchen, hardwood floors, inside laundry room, generous master bedroom with en-suite, central A/C & heating. The property is gated with a locked, keypad, entrance that can be remotely controlled from inside the house, has a large front yard and patio, a bonus room/office in the backyard with a large window & wall A/C unit, grassy backyard with patio, and 2-car driveway. Just minutes from shops, restaurants, entertainment and all that Beverly Grove has to offer!