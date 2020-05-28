All apartments in Los Angeles
411 North KINGS Road

411 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

411 North Kings Road, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Updated Spanish gem surrounded by lush green hedges offers a private retreat in the Heart of Beverly Grove! The house features a warm living room with fireplace, separate dining and breakfast areas, a utilitarian kitchen, hardwood floors, inside laundry room, generous master bedroom with en-suite, central A/C & heating. The property is gated with a locked, keypad, entrance that can be remotely controlled from inside the house, has a large front yard and patio, a bonus room/office in the backyard with a large window & wall A/C unit, grassy backyard with patio, and 2-car driveway. Just minutes from shops, restaurants, entertainment and all that Beverly Grove has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 North KINGS Road have any available units?
411 North KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 North KINGS Road have?
Some of 411 North KINGS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 North KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
411 North KINGS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 North KINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 411 North KINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 411 North KINGS Road offer parking?
Yes, 411 North KINGS Road offers parking.
Does 411 North KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 North KINGS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 North KINGS Road have a pool?
No, 411 North KINGS Road does not have a pool.
Does 411 North KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 411 North KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 411 North KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 North KINGS Road has units with dishwashers.

