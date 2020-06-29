410 North GENESEE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Spanish style building has been extensively renovated from top to bottom, melding old world charm and character with modern luxury. An impressive new kitchen features chef's SS appliances, Carrara marble backsplash, and Caesarstone countertops. This 2BD + 2BA upper unit offers private ensuite bedrooms with Carrara marble bathrooms that match the kitchen to perfection. With brand new flooring throughout, HVAC, and private laundry rooms in each unit, no expense was spared in this remodel! Live the California lifestyle in this stunning new building with private front patios off the bottom units and front balconies in the upstairs ones. Stone's throw from Jon + Vinnys, The Grove, Melrose Farmers Market, and many more LA hotspots, don't miss out on this incredible lease opportunity! 1 car garage parking.