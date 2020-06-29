All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

410 North GENESEE Avenue

410 North Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

410 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Spanish style building has been extensively renovated from top to bottom, melding old world charm and character with modern luxury. An impressive new kitchen features chef's SS appliances, Carrara marble backsplash, and Caesarstone countertops. This 2BD + 2BA upper unit offers private ensuite bedrooms with Carrara marble bathrooms that match the kitchen to perfection. With brand new flooring throughout, HVAC, and private laundry rooms in each unit, no expense was spared in this remodel! Live the California lifestyle in this stunning new building with private front patios off the bottom units and front balconies in the upstairs ones. Stone's throw from Jon + Vinnys, The Grove, Melrose Farmers Market, and many more LA hotspots, don't miss out on this incredible lease opportunity! 1 car garage parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 North GENESEE Avenue have any available units?
410 North GENESEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 North GENESEE Avenue have?
Some of 410 North GENESEE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 North GENESEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
410 North GENESEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 North GENESEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 410 North GENESEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 410 North GENESEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 410 North GENESEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 410 North GENESEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 North GENESEE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 North GENESEE Avenue have a pool?
No, 410 North GENESEE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 410 North GENESEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 410 North GENESEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 410 North GENESEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 North GENESEE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

