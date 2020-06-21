All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

4080 Glencoe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2160 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
media room
Great location. This is penthouse condo/loft is 1 of 2 in the complex with this size. Very Spacious and unique. Must see. Two good size bedrooms each with their own large private patio on 2nd floor and one room/den on 1st floor with direct access to a bathroom. Built in 2011, this huge 2 story 2160 square foot loft is in the heart of the Marina Del Rey Arts District. Walking distance to everything. Blocks away from Equinox, Yardhouse, Costco, Gelsons,, AMC Dine-In Theaters as well as the running trails along the marina. You literally can do everything you need within a 2 block radius. 3 large patios. 2 upstairs off the two bedrooms. 1 downstairs off the living room. Features 11 foot ceilings, kitchen with stainless steel counter top and full marble splash, stainless steel appliances include Liebbhar built in refrigerator, Miele Inspira Dish Washer & Bertazzoni Gas Range. Two Parking Spots with tons of guest parking always available. Lots of storage space in this 2 bedroom plus a den or use as bedroom with 3 bathrooms’ unit. Large Pantry /Storage area with an attached Bathroom that could be converted into a 3rd bedroom or office. Building common area does have camera security surveillance. Truly one of a kind loft. Washer/Dryer in unit included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4080 Glencoe Avenue have any available units?
4080 Glencoe Avenue has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4080 Glencoe Avenue have?
Some of 4080 Glencoe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4080 Glencoe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4080 Glencoe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4080 Glencoe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4080 Glencoe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4080 Glencoe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4080 Glencoe Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4080 Glencoe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4080 Glencoe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4080 Glencoe Avenue have a pool?
No, 4080 Glencoe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4080 Glencoe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4080 Glencoe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4080 Glencoe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4080 Glencoe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
