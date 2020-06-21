4080 Glencoe Avenue

Amenities

Great location. This is penthouse condo/loft is 1 of 2 in the complex with this size. Very Spacious and unique. Must see. Two good size bedrooms each with their own large private patio on 2nd floor and one room/den on 1st floor with direct access to a bathroom. Built in 2011, this huge 2 story 2160 square foot loft is in the heart of the Marina Del Rey Arts District. Walking distance to everything. Blocks away from Equinox, Yardhouse, Costco, Gelsons,, AMC Dine-In Theaters as well as the running trails along the marina. You literally can do everything you need within a 2 block radius. 3 large patios. 2 upstairs off the two bedrooms. 1 downstairs off the living room. Features 11 foot ceilings, kitchen with stainless steel counter top and full marble splash, stainless steel appliances include Liebbhar built in refrigerator, Miele Inspira Dish Washer & Bertazzoni Gas Range. Two Parking Spots with tons of guest parking always available. Lots of storage space in this 2 bedroom plus a den or use as bedroom with 3 bathrooms’ unit. Large Pantry /Storage area with an attached Bathroom that could be converted into a 3rd bedroom or office. Building common area does have camera security surveillance. Truly one of a kind loft. Washer/Dryer in unit included.