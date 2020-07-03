408 North GENESEE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come home to this beautifully renovated unit in the beloved Miracle Mile. Fall in love from the moment you step in to the open floor plan flowing the living room, dining room, and kitchen seamlessly together. Relax in the bright living room with French doors leading you to a private balcony. Cook to your heart's content in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample of cabinetry for storage. Both bedrooms with private ensuite bathrooms. Additional features include laundry in unit, private front patio, 1 car garage, and more! Just a stone's throw away from Jon + Vinnys, The Grove, Melrose Farmers Market, and much more. This gem won't last long!