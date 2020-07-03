All apartments in Los Angeles
408 North GENESEE Avenue

408 North Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

408 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come home to this beautifully renovated unit in the beloved Miracle Mile. Fall in love from the moment you step in to the open floor plan flowing the living room, dining room, and kitchen seamlessly together. Relax in the bright living room with French doors leading you to a private balcony. Cook to your heart's content in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample of cabinetry for storage. Both bedrooms with private ensuite bathrooms. Additional features include laundry in unit, private front patio, 1 car garage, and more! Just a stone's throw away from Jon + Vinnys, The Grove, Melrose Farmers Market, and much more. This gem won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 North GENESEE Avenue have any available units?
408 North GENESEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 North GENESEE Avenue have?
Some of 408 North GENESEE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 North GENESEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
408 North GENESEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 North GENESEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 408 North GENESEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 408 North GENESEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 408 North GENESEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 408 North GENESEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 North GENESEE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 North GENESEE Avenue have a pool?
No, 408 North GENESEE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 408 North GENESEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 408 North GENESEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 408 North GENESEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 North GENESEE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

