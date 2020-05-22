4079 WOODMAN Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath contemporary home for lease-fully furnished. South of Ventura Blvd and south of ValleyVista Blvd, on a knoll, and very private. Fully furnished or unfurnished. Featuring hardwood floors, central AC, cooks kitchen with cutlery & crockery and more, all included. Three beds and all bedding is included with bath towels and more. Cool glass dining table and outside dining table and chairs with lots of windows for a really bright home. Located on a large lot, there is a long driveway and carport for one car, & more in the driveway. Owners may consider a pet. Huge entertaining area. Located in prime Sherman Oaks, seconds from Ventura Blvd and close to restaurants and shopping.