All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019

4070 Venice Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
UNNC

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b48a653042 ----
Come home to this lovely, newly renovated Mid City stunner.

Located within walking distance to fantastic dining on Pico, and a hop to Museums or the 10. This hidden gem in Mid-City is convenient to just about everything from Downtown to the West Side.

This beauty has been completely updated, with stunning new flooring, an inviting bedroom with large closet, and lots of light. You?ll love entertaining in your stylish, open kitchen, featuring new stainless steel appliances, gas stove, stunning contemporary cabinetry with new hardware, white marble-style counters. All this, plus a new walkthrough laundry room ensuite and dedicated parking!

Available for immediate move-in. This one will go fast! Call or text 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing today.

Unit Amenities:
Ensuite laundry
Gas stove
Airconditioning
Ceiling fans
Natural light
Recessed lighting
Open kitchen
Large closets
Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 have any available units?
4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 have?
Some of 4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 currently offering any rent specials?
4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 pet-friendly?
No, 4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 offer parking?
Yes, 4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 offers parking.
Does 4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 have a pool?
No, 4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 does not have a pool.
Does 4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 have accessible units?
No, 4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 does not have accessible units.
Does 4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4070 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College