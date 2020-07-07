4068 Michael Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Home was recently rehabbed throughout with newer flooring, newer paint, newer kitchen, newer bathrooms, Newer Central Air Conditioning & Central Heating, Milgard windows throughout, and newer roof. Long driveway leads to 2-car detached garage. Enter to formal living room with fireplace and mantel. Lots of light in the living room. Formal dining area off of the livingroom. New kitchen with Stainless Steel stove, dishwasher and microwave. Inside washer & dryer hook-ups. Lots of counter space and breakfast bar flowing into family room that over looks the back yard. Laundry area is off of kitchen, next to backdoor. Family room has new slider that also leads to backyard. South side of house has a bedroom in front with two windows, guest bathroom off of hallway, and 2nd bedroom in the middle of the house. Hallway leads to master suite and has a Linen Closet. Master suite includes 3 closets! Also a private bathroom in Master and private access to backyard. 2 car detached garage in rear along with nicely sized yard space and concrete patio in front of garage.