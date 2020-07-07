All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:07 PM

4068 Michael Avenue

4068 Michael Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4068 Michael Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home was recently rehabbed throughout with newer flooring, newer paint, newer kitchen, newer bathrooms, Newer Central Air Conditioning & Central Heating, Milgard windows throughout, and newer roof. Long driveway leads to 2-car detached garage. Enter to formal living room with fireplace and mantel. Lots of light in the living room. Formal dining area off of the livingroom. New kitchen with Stainless Steel stove, dishwasher and microwave. Inside washer & dryer hook-ups. Lots of counter space and breakfast bar flowing into family room that over looks the back yard. Laundry area is off of kitchen, next to backdoor. Family room has new slider that also leads to backyard. South side of house has a bedroom in front with two windows, guest bathroom off of hallway, and 2nd bedroom in the middle of the house. Hallway leads to master suite and has a Linen Closet. Master suite includes 3 closets! Also a private bathroom in Master and private access to backyard. 2 car detached garage in rear along with nicely sized yard space and concrete patio in front of garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4068 Michael Avenue have any available units?
4068 Michael Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4068 Michael Avenue have?
Some of 4068 Michael Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4068 Michael Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4068 Michael Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4068 Michael Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4068 Michael Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4068 Michael Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4068 Michael Avenue offers parking.
Does 4068 Michael Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4068 Michael Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4068 Michael Avenue have a pool?
No, 4068 Michael Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4068 Michael Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4068 Michael Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4068 Michael Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4068 Michael Avenue has units with dishwashers.

