1-bedroom apartment available for sublet from June 1 through July 31st for $2200/month.



Vintage -style building in an extremely walkable neighborhood

Located halfway between Melrose and The Grove

Quiet building with great neighbors

Newly remodeled apartment with 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and 2 balconies

Ample non-permit street parking

Cable and Wi-fi included



Looking for someone quiet and respectful. Please DM me or contact me