Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4049 Via Marisol #220
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

4049 Via Marisol #220

4049 Via Marisol · No Longer Available
Location

4049 Via Marisol, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Large Updated Monterey Hills 2+2 on Resort-Like Grounds W/ Pool, Tennis Courts & Gym - View virtual tour (copy and paste the link) https://view.ricohtours.com/55351e36-0255-49b1-a955-347db164f9d2/ ...live virtual tours available also available inquire with Leasing@pspmla.com.

Set in a resort like complex with tons of amenities, don't miss out on this 2Bed/2Bath condo with a huge floor plan that includes central HVAC and a sunny balcony. It has newer wood flooring, recessed lighting, and laundry in the unit. The living room opens on to a spacious balcony, and is connected to a dining room area as well. There is a bright galley style kitchen with tons of cabinet space and a eat-in breakfast area. The condo comes with stainless steel appliance suite, including a stove, fridge, dishwasher,and microwave. The master bedroom features a ensuite bathroom with glass enclosed shower. The second bedroom features mirrored closet doors and a large window looking out on to the courtyard. In the hallway you will find laundry facilities, as well as a full size bathroom a shower/tub. The building is close to plenty of schools, Ernest Deb Regional Park,Cal State University, and super close to trendy highland park, close to 110 fwy and 15 minutes from downtown Los Angeles. There are two parking spots included as well.

One-year minimum lease. Security deposit equal to one-month's rent on approved credit. Pets allowed with additional deposit dogs up to 25lbs only. Please contact our office at 310-839-8970 for more info and to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5759788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4049 Via Marisol #220 have any available units?
4049 Via Marisol #220 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4049 Via Marisol #220 have?
Some of 4049 Via Marisol #220's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4049 Via Marisol #220 currently offering any rent specials?
4049 Via Marisol #220 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4049 Via Marisol #220 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4049 Via Marisol #220 is pet friendly.
Does 4049 Via Marisol #220 offer parking?
Yes, 4049 Via Marisol #220 offers parking.
Does 4049 Via Marisol #220 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4049 Via Marisol #220 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4049 Via Marisol #220 have a pool?
Yes, 4049 Via Marisol #220 has a pool.
Does 4049 Via Marisol #220 have accessible units?
No, 4049 Via Marisol #220 does not have accessible units.
Does 4049 Via Marisol #220 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4049 Via Marisol #220 has units with dishwashers.

