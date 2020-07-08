4049 Via Marisol #220

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Large Updated Monterey Hills 2+2 on Resort-Like Grounds W/ Pool, Tennis Courts & Gym - View virtual tour (copy and paste the link) https://view.ricohtours.com/55351e36-0255-49b1-a955-347db164f9d2/ ...live virtual tours available also available inquire with Leasing@pspmla.com.



Set in a resort like complex with tons of amenities, don't miss out on this 2Bed/2Bath condo with a huge floor plan that includes central HVAC and a sunny balcony. It has newer wood flooring, recessed lighting, and laundry in the unit. The living room opens on to a spacious balcony, and is connected to a dining room area as well. There is a bright galley style kitchen with tons of cabinet space and a eat-in breakfast area. The condo comes with stainless steel appliance suite, including a stove, fridge, dishwasher,and microwave. The master bedroom features a ensuite bathroom with glass enclosed shower. The second bedroom features mirrored closet doors and a large window looking out on to the courtyard. In the hallway you will find laundry facilities, as well as a full size bathroom a shower/tub. The building is close to plenty of schools, Ernest Deb Regional Park,Cal State University, and super close to trendy highland park, close to 110 fwy and 15 minutes from downtown Los Angeles. There are two parking spots included as well.



One-year minimum lease. Security deposit equal to one-month's rent on approved credit. Pets allowed with additional deposit dogs up to 25lbs only. Please contact our office at 310-839-8970 for more info and to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5759788)