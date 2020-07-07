4048 Camellia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Studio city/Colfax Meadows gem, offering privacy and tranquility at the end of culdesac. Character house and separate studio on large lot, close to Tujunga Village, blends original character with contemporary details. Freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces, smooth ceilings, vintage stove seamlessly blends with updated bathroom,new stainless dishwasher, refrigerator and side by side washer/dryer, plus Central air and heat throughout.The property includes two bedrooms, one with a fireplace and walk in closet, and private patio. Master bedroom with large closet and peaceful views of greenery and trees from all windows. Full bath in house with separate stall shower/and tub, new tiled floor and toilet. Formal dining room with wainscotting, Large living room with fireplace and large front window, crown mouldings, and formal entry. The separate in house laundry room has side by side washer and dryer. Gated property with garage at end of long driveway, plus remodeled studio with 3/4 bath (not to be rented out separately) plus large private grassy yard with many mature trees, for relaxation and entertaining. Close proximity to Ventura boulevard, CBS and Universal studio, Studio city Farmers market, with easy westside and down town access. In the boundaries of Carpenter school district.