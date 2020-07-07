All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

4048 Camellia Avenue

4048 Camellia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4048 Camellia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Studio city/Colfax Meadows gem, offering privacy and tranquility at the end of culdesac. Character house and separate studio on large lot, close to Tujunga Village, blends original character with contemporary details. Freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces, smooth ceilings, vintage stove seamlessly blends with updated bathroom,new stainless dishwasher, refrigerator and side by side washer/dryer, plus Central air and heat throughout.The property includes two bedrooms, one with a fireplace and walk in closet, and private patio. Master bedroom with large closet and peaceful views of greenery and trees from all windows. Full bath in house with separate stall shower/and tub, new tiled floor and toilet. Formal dining room with wainscotting, Large living room with fireplace and large front window, crown mouldings, and formal entry. The separate in house laundry room has side by side washer and dryer. Gated property with garage at end of long driveway, plus remodeled studio with 3/4 bath (not to be rented out separately) plus large private grassy yard with many mature trees, for relaxation and entertaining. Close proximity to Ventura boulevard, CBS and Universal studio, Studio city Farmers market, with easy westside and down town access. In the boundaries of Carpenter school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4048 Camellia Avenue have any available units?
4048 Camellia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4048 Camellia Avenue have?
Some of 4048 Camellia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4048 Camellia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4048 Camellia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4048 Camellia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4048 Camellia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4048 Camellia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4048 Camellia Avenue offers parking.
Does 4048 Camellia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4048 Camellia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4048 Camellia Avenue have a pool?
No, 4048 Camellia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4048 Camellia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4048 Camellia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4048 Camellia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4048 Camellia Avenue has units with dishwashers.

