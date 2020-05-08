All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4030 Verdant Street
4030 Verdant Street

Location

4030 Verdant Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
1 Available 11/24/19 Our cute little guest house will be vacant and available as of 11/16/2019, non-smoker, cat ok. My family and I live on a 3/4 acre (70' x 395') horse property in Atwater Village. The Police Equestrian Center and the Paddock Riding Club is behind our property. We live in the last house on the block zoned for horses, there are 10-12 homes with horses, but no inconvenience. Two-story guest house, back of the property, with a small front area for yourself, side area that can be used as a vegetable garden, super quiet and private. Bottom level: smooth cement floor, Kitchen, dining area, and living room. Top Level: Bamboo floor, bedroom, walk-in closet, and bathroom with walk-in shower. One parking spot on the property, security gate, washer/dryer, central heating/air conditioning, Stove, Fridge, all utilities included, and swimming pool access.

The guest house is on the far end of our property and you will be hearing horses during the day making their noises, nothing scary. We do not have horses on, but they are close enough to hear. There are two other guest houses on the property, they are in front of the pool on two sides. A two-story yellow cottage that has a long-term tenant, and the one-story pool house that is used as an Airbnb throughout the year. We are Super Hosts and are commended for the privacy, peace, quiet, and uniqueness of the space.

Requirements:
References, non-smoker, Credit check, 1st-month rent deposit, cats OK.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12773045

(RLNE5312345)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
