4023 Goodland Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This charming and beautifully maintained single story home is located in a very desirable pocket South of Ventura Blvd. The welcoming entry flows into an open and bright living room with high ceilings, a fireplace, crown moldings, and hardwood floors plus french doors overlooking the back patio & the inviting salt water pool. The sun filled dining room overlooks the grassy front yard. Additional breakfast area off the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and recessed lightning throughout. Master bedroom opens to the private back yard with a covered patio. This home features a separate guest room with its own bathroom and separate private yard. Close to shops and restaurants. This home is available furnished. A move in ready home!