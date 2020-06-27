All apartments in Los Angeles
4023 Goodland Place
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

4023 Goodland Place

4023 Goodland Place · No Longer Available
Location

4023 Goodland Place, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
furnished
This charming and beautifully maintained single story home is located in a very desirable pocket South of Ventura Blvd. The welcoming entry flows into an open and bright living room with high ceilings, a fireplace, crown moldings, and hardwood floors plus french doors overlooking the back patio & the inviting salt water pool. The sun filled dining room overlooks the grassy front yard. Additional breakfast area off the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and recessed lightning throughout. Master bedroom opens to the private back yard with a covered patio. This home features a separate guest room with its own bathroom and separate private yard. Close to shops and restaurants. This home is available furnished. A move in ready home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 Goodland Place have any available units?
4023 Goodland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4023 Goodland Place have?
Some of 4023 Goodland Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 Goodland Place currently offering any rent specials?
4023 Goodland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 Goodland Place pet-friendly?
No, 4023 Goodland Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4023 Goodland Place offer parking?
No, 4023 Goodland Place does not offer parking.
Does 4023 Goodland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 Goodland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 Goodland Place have a pool?
Yes, 4023 Goodland Place has a pool.
Does 4023 Goodland Place have accessible units?
No, 4023 Goodland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 Goodland Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4023 Goodland Place does not have units with dishwashers.
