All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4019 MICHAEL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4019 MICHAEL Avenue
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:16 PM

4019 MICHAEL Avenue

4019 Michael Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4019 Michael Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Maximum lease duration is 10 Months. Located in the highly sought after area of Mar Vista/Del Rey. High WALK SCORE, close to trendy cafes, coffee, shops, grocery stores, Equinox, and movie theaters. This 1694 sq. ft., renovated home features 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, & 2 half baths. Wood floors throughout, central heat/ AC, and washer/ dryer. Kitchen has slate floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Property is on a huge 6,083 sq. ft. corner lot with privacy hedge and lush landscaping. There is a indoor exercise pool that can be an option to utilize. Bike the Ballona Bike path and enjoy the close proximity to Marina del Rey, Culver City, Venice, Santa Monica, and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 MICHAEL Avenue have any available units?
4019 MICHAEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 MICHAEL Avenue have?
Some of 4019 MICHAEL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 MICHAEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4019 MICHAEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 MICHAEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4019 MICHAEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4019 MICHAEL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4019 MICHAEL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4019 MICHAEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4019 MICHAEL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 MICHAEL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4019 MICHAEL Avenue has a pool.
Does 4019 MICHAEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4019 MICHAEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 MICHAEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4019 MICHAEL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College