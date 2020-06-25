4019 MICHAEL Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Maximum lease duration is 10 Months. Located in the highly sought after area of Mar Vista/Del Rey. High WALK SCORE, close to trendy cafes, coffee, shops, grocery stores, Equinox, and movie theaters. This 1694 sq. ft., renovated home features 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, & 2 half baths. Wood floors throughout, central heat/ AC, and washer/ dryer. Kitchen has slate floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Property is on a huge 6,083 sq. ft. corner lot with privacy hedge and lush landscaping. There is a indoor exercise pool that can be an option to utilize. Bike the Ballona Bike path and enjoy the close proximity to Marina del Rey, Culver City, Venice, Santa Monica, and the beach.