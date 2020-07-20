All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

4017 HUBERT Avenue

4017 Hubert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4017 Hubert Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Live in a thoughtfully updated Spanish home in historic Leimert Park. Sited on a quiet, tree-lined street, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom retreat boasts original character details and rustic charm. Enter through a private courtyard to a dramatic living room with high, beamed ceilings, decorative fireplace, and original stained glass picture window. The kitchen boasts updated appliances, breakfast room, and a separate laundry room. The large master bedroom features ensuite bath. Formal dining, den, and bonus space complete the flowing layout with original hardwood floors throughout. The backyard is a lush, serene oasis with shade trees and the opportunity to grow your own vegetables in the garden. Dedicated parking spaces in the home's driveway. Easy access to local shopping, dining, Exposition Park, and the USC campus. Don't miss the opportunity to live in a historic community in this beautiful, restored Spanish home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 HUBERT Avenue have any available units?
4017 HUBERT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4017 HUBERT Avenue have?
Some of 4017 HUBERT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 HUBERT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4017 HUBERT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 HUBERT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4017 HUBERT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4017 HUBERT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4017 HUBERT Avenue offers parking.
Does 4017 HUBERT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4017 HUBERT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 HUBERT Avenue have a pool?
No, 4017 HUBERT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4017 HUBERT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4017 HUBERT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 HUBERT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4017 HUBERT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
