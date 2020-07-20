4017 HUBERT Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

Live in a thoughtfully updated Spanish home in historic Leimert Park. Sited on a quiet, tree-lined street, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom retreat boasts original character details and rustic charm. Enter through a private courtyard to a dramatic living room with high, beamed ceilings, decorative fireplace, and original stained glass picture window. The kitchen boasts updated appliances, breakfast room, and a separate laundry room. The large master bedroom features ensuite bath. Formal dining, den, and bonus space complete the flowing layout with original hardwood floors throughout. The backyard is a lush, serene oasis with shade trees and the opportunity to grow your own vegetables in the garden. Dedicated parking spaces in the home's driveway. Easy access to local shopping, dining, Exposition Park, and the USC campus. Don't miss the opportunity to live in a historic community in this beautiful, restored Spanish home.