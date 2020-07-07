4016 WILSHIRE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Lease Term is a minimum of 3 years. Stunning 1918 French Chateau on Wilshire, zoned for both commercial and residential use. Situated in the Hancock Park area, this 6 bd/3 bth home is the perfect spot to do it all - live, work, and play! Featuring hardwood floors throughout, original crown moldings, significant architectural details, and designer herringbone tile entry. The generously sized living room, w/ enormous fireplace & stunning architectural details, floods with light & provides a welcoming atmosphere. Family room w/ beamed ceiling & Carrera marble surround fireplace. Spacious kitchen w/ side door to patio. 2nd floor features 2 newly renovated bthrms w/ Carrera marble details & 3 bdrms; 1 bdrm offers fireplace, kitchenette & large balcony. 3rd floor loft offers extra space for storage, playroom and more. 2017 renovations include: new roof & systems (electrical, plumbing, HVAC unit/vents/ducts); Milgard double-pane/noise reduction windows; earthquake retrofit.