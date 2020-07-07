All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 12 2020 at 2:38 PM

4016 WILSHIRE

4016 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4016 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Lease Term is a minimum of 3 years. Stunning 1918 French Chateau on Wilshire, zoned for both commercial and residential use. Situated in the Hancock Park area, this 6 bd/3 bth home is the perfect spot to do it all - live, work, and play! Featuring hardwood floors throughout, original crown moldings, significant architectural details, and designer herringbone tile entry. The generously sized living room, w/ enormous fireplace & stunning architectural details, floods with light & provides a welcoming atmosphere. Family room w/ beamed ceiling & Carrera marble surround fireplace. Spacious kitchen w/ side door to patio. 2nd floor features 2 newly renovated bthrms w/ Carrera marble details & 3 bdrms; 1 bdrm offers fireplace, kitchenette & large balcony. 3rd floor loft offers extra space for storage, playroom and more. 2017 renovations include: new roof & systems (electrical, plumbing, HVAC unit/vents/ducts); Milgard double-pane/noise reduction windows; earthquake retrofit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 WILSHIRE have any available units?
4016 WILSHIRE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 WILSHIRE have?
Some of 4016 WILSHIRE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 WILSHIRE currently offering any rent specials?
4016 WILSHIRE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 WILSHIRE pet-friendly?
No, 4016 WILSHIRE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4016 WILSHIRE offer parking?
No, 4016 WILSHIRE does not offer parking.
Does 4016 WILSHIRE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 WILSHIRE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 WILSHIRE have a pool?
No, 4016 WILSHIRE does not have a pool.
Does 4016 WILSHIRE have accessible units?
No, 4016 WILSHIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 WILSHIRE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016 WILSHIRE has units with dishwashers.

