4014 Vista Ct. Available 07/15/19 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom HOUSE in La Crescenta - Charming home on a private cul-de-sac in the hills of Crescenta Valley. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath remodeled single -level with open living and dining area. Hardwood Floors throughout. Backyard with mountain views. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Off the kitchen is a 2 car garage with W/D hook-ups. Updated electrical- windows, central air and heat.



For inquiries please contact (818) 369-7436

or go to www.spectrarem.com to review Listing



Application & Credit Check Required for all adults

$35 Application Fee each

Security Deposit $3350

BRE Lic: 01880790



