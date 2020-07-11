All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4014 Vista Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4014 Vista Ct.
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

4014 Vista Ct.

4014 Vista Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4014 Vista Ct, Los Angeles, CA 91214
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4014 Vista Ct. Available 07/15/19 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom HOUSE in La Crescenta - Charming home on a private cul-de-sac in the hills of Crescenta Valley. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath remodeled single -level with open living and dining area. Hardwood Floors throughout. Backyard with mountain views. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Off the kitchen is a 2 car garage with W/D hook-ups. Updated electrical- windows, central air and heat.

For inquiries please contact (818) 369-7436
or go to www.spectrarem.com to review Listing

Application & Credit Check Required for all adults
$35 Application Fee each
Security Deposit $3350
BRE Lic: 01880790

(RLNE3421740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Vista Ct. have any available units?
4014 Vista Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4014 Vista Ct. have?
Some of 4014 Vista Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Vista Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Vista Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Vista Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 Vista Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 4014 Vista Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Vista Ct. offers parking.
Does 4014 Vista Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 Vista Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Vista Ct. have a pool?
No, 4014 Vista Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4014 Vista Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4014 Vista Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Vista Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 Vista Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
NMS 11665
11665 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College