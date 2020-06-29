All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 400 S Mariposa Ave. 25.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
400 S Mariposa Ave. 25
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

400 S Mariposa Ave. 25

400 South Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

400 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and Renovated in Trendy K Town - Property Id: 206592

Spacious 1 bd apartment situated on the 2nd floor, Light and Bright! Newly renovated with wood flooring throughout, Large kitchen with new appliances. Lots of storage and organizational closet space. A Must See! This one will go quickly!

Located in heart of Korea Town making it easy to balance work and play. Close to 6th Promenade, transportation, shopping, dining and much more!

TEXT for your showing today! 818-430-7117
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206592
Property Id 206592

(RLNE5473370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 S Mariposa Ave. 25 have any available units?
400 S Mariposa Ave. 25 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 S Mariposa Ave. 25 have?
Some of 400 S Mariposa Ave. 25's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 S Mariposa Ave. 25 currently offering any rent specials?
400 S Mariposa Ave. 25 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 S Mariposa Ave. 25 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 S Mariposa Ave. 25 is pet friendly.
Does 400 S Mariposa Ave. 25 offer parking?
No, 400 S Mariposa Ave. 25 does not offer parking.
Does 400 S Mariposa Ave. 25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 S Mariposa Ave. 25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 S Mariposa Ave. 25 have a pool?
No, 400 S Mariposa Ave. 25 does not have a pool.
Does 400 S Mariposa Ave. 25 have accessible units?
No, 400 S Mariposa Ave. 25 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 S Mariposa Ave. 25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 S Mariposa Ave. 25 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College