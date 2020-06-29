400 S Mariposa Ave. 25

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range

Spacious and Renovated in Trendy K Town - Property Id: 206592



Spacious 1 bd apartment situated on the 2nd floor, Light and Bright! Newly renovated with wood flooring throughout, Large kitchen with new appliances. Lots of storage and organizational closet space. A Must See! This one will go quickly!



Located in heart of Korea Town making it easy to balance work and play. Close to 6th Promenade, transportation, shopping, dining and much more!



