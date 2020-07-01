3981 Avenida Del Sol

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Have you ever wanted a tree house? This charming 2 bedroom home will make you feel like you are a million miles from the noise of everyday life in a large city. A spacious living room features walls of windows and is open to a large dining area with built in shelving. Just behind the dining room you'll find the perfect space for an office, library or craft room that can pull double duty as a guest room. The kitchen is equipped with washer dryer and refrigerator has plenty of cabinets for storage and is open to a spacious family room. Sliding doors in the family room provide easy access to a lovely brick patio area making indoor-outdoor flow seamless. Both bedrooms are well sized and offer soothing outdoor views. The master features a private powder room, while the full bath has