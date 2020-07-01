All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3981 Avenida Del Sol
3981 Avenida Del Sol

3981 Avenida Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

3981 Avenida Del Sol, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Have you ever wanted a tree house? This charming 2 bedroom home will make you feel like you are a million miles from the noise of everyday life in a large city. A spacious living room features walls of windows and is open to a large dining area with built in shelving. Just behind the dining room you'll find the perfect space for an office, library or craft room that can pull double duty as a guest room. The kitchen is equipped with washer dryer and refrigerator has plenty of cabinets for storage and is open to a spacious family room. Sliding doors in the family room provide easy access to a lovely brick patio area making indoor-outdoor flow seamless. Both bedrooms are well sized and offer soothing outdoor views. The master features a private powder room, while the full bath has

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3981 Avenida Del Sol have any available units?
3981 Avenida Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3981 Avenida Del Sol have?
Some of 3981 Avenida Del Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3981 Avenida Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
3981 Avenida Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3981 Avenida Del Sol pet-friendly?
No, 3981 Avenida Del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3981 Avenida Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, 3981 Avenida Del Sol offers parking.
Does 3981 Avenida Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3981 Avenida Del Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3981 Avenida Del Sol have a pool?
No, 3981 Avenida Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 3981 Avenida Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 3981 Avenida Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 3981 Avenida Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 3981 Avenida Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.

