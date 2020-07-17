All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3970 Murietta Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3970 Murietta Ave
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:15 PM

3970 Murietta Ave

3970 Murietta Avenue · (310) 432-6400 ext. 570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3970 Murietta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,400

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3897 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! This house is just the right one for the modern renter! Newly renovated from the studs up, this 5 bedroom 5 1/2 bathroom home features an open and light filled floor plan with approximately 3,800 sq ft of living space. Finished with the finest touches throughout including recessed lighting, distressed hardwood floors and double pained windows. Upstairs features large living and dining rooms with views, private patio, kitchen with wet bar, guest bedroom and master suite. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, center island, gorgeous countertops, butler's pantry and french doors that open to a second entry patio. Amazing master suite with birds eye views from every direction, fireplace, large walk-in closet with island, bathroom with deep soaking tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3970 Murietta Ave have any available units?
3970 Murietta Ave has a unit available for $8,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3970 Murietta Ave have?
Some of 3970 Murietta Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3970 Murietta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3970 Murietta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3970 Murietta Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3970 Murietta Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3970 Murietta Ave offer parking?
No, 3970 Murietta Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3970 Murietta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3970 Murietta Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3970 Murietta Ave have a pool?
No, 3970 Murietta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3970 Murietta Ave have accessible units?
No, 3970 Murietta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3970 Murietta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3970 Murietta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3970 Murietta Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity