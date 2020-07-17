3970 Murietta Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! This house is just the right one for the modern renter! Newly renovated from the studs up, this 5 bedroom 5 1/2 bathroom home features an open and light filled floor plan with approximately 3,800 sq ft of living space. Finished with the finest touches throughout including recessed lighting, distressed hardwood floors and double pained windows. Upstairs features large living and dining rooms with views, private patio, kitchen with wet bar, guest bedroom and master suite. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, center island, gorgeous countertops, butler's pantry and french doors that open to a second entry patio. Amazing master suite with birds eye views from every direction, fireplace, large walk-in closet with island, bathroom with deep soaking tub.