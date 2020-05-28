All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3961 Via Marisol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3961 Via Marisol
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

3961 Via Marisol

3961 Via Marisol · (818) 409-1024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3961 Via Marisol, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Light and airy.Comfortable top floor end unit with lots of light. Unit features 11-ft high ceilings in the living room and sliding glass door opening to a spacious balcony with views of the hillside and pool area. In addition, the unit offers two split BRM suites w BA each and mirrored closet doors. The Master suite has a walk-in closet. A big plus is the skylight in the kitchen and the washer/dryer hookup inside unit. Enjoy the inviting swimming pool, spa, exercise room and surrounding parklike grounds. Excellent location close to Old Town Pasadena Downtown LA, USC Medical Center, Gold Line, and 110 Fwy. A place to relax and call home. A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3961 Via Marisol have any available units?
3961 Via Marisol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3961 Via Marisol have?
Some of 3961 Via Marisol's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3961 Via Marisol currently offering any rent specials?
3961 Via Marisol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3961 Via Marisol pet-friendly?
No, 3961 Via Marisol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3961 Via Marisol offer parking?
No, 3961 Via Marisol does not offer parking.
Does 3961 Via Marisol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3961 Via Marisol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3961 Via Marisol have a pool?
Yes, 3961 Via Marisol has a pool.
Does 3961 Via Marisol have accessible units?
No, 3961 Via Marisol does not have accessible units.
Does 3961 Via Marisol have units with dishwashers?
No, 3961 Via Marisol does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3961 Via Marisol?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Hi Point Townhomes
1525 Hi Point Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity