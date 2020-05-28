3961 Via Marisol

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Light and airy.Comfortable top floor end unit with lots of light. Unit features 11-ft high ceilings in the living room and sliding glass door opening to a spacious balcony with views of the hillside and pool area. In addition, the unit offers two split BRM suites w BA each and mirrored closet doors. The Master suite has a walk-in closet. A big plus is the skylight in the kitchen and the washer/dryer hookup inside unit. Enjoy the inviting swimming pool, spa, exercise room and surrounding parklike grounds. Excellent location close to Old Town Pasadena Downtown LA, USC Medical Center, Gold Line, and 110 Fwy. A place to relax and call home. A MUST SEE!!!