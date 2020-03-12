All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3944 Alonzo Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3944 Alonzo Ave.
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

3944 Alonzo Ave.

3944 Alonzo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3944 Alonzo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
LOCATION! Lake Encino 6+6.5 w/pool + spa, AVAILABLE NOW! (3944 Alonzo) - Also available for short term relocations. Stunning 2 story, Tudor style home in Lake Encino available for lease! Amenities include (but are not limited to): sprawling floorplan w/6BR + 6.5BA + almost 6000 SQF of space; double door entry leads to foyer; living room w/fireplace; family room w/fireplace + bar for entertaining; upgraded kitchen w/breakfast nook, walk-in pantry + newer stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range, double ovens, dishwasher + wine fridge); formal dining room w/built-in buffet; downstairs bedroom + bath; den/bonus room perfect for office or game room; upstairs master suite w/so much to offer - 2 balconies, fireplace, walk-in closet, wet bar + sitting area; HUGE master bath featuring steam shower, dry sauna, soaking tub + dual vanities; loft space; laundry room w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; recessed lighting; carpet, ceramic tile + hard wood flooring throughout; central vacuum; intercom; backyard w/heated pool + spa, built-in BBQ + patio; gardener + pool service provided; city lights + mountain views; gated entry; 3 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. Available furnished for $14,500/mo. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.

(RLNE4706319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3944 Alonzo Ave. have any available units?
3944 Alonzo Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3944 Alonzo Ave. have?
Some of 3944 Alonzo Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3944 Alonzo Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3944 Alonzo Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3944 Alonzo Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3944 Alonzo Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3944 Alonzo Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3944 Alonzo Ave. offers parking.
Does 3944 Alonzo Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3944 Alonzo Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3944 Alonzo Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 3944 Alonzo Ave. has a pool.
Does 3944 Alonzo Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3944 Alonzo Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3944 Alonzo Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3944 Alonzo Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College