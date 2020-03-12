3944 Alonzo Ave.

Amenities

LOCATION! Lake Encino 6+6.5 w/pool + spa, AVAILABLE NOW! (3944 Alonzo) - Also available for short term relocations. Stunning 2 story, Tudor style home in Lake Encino available for lease! Amenities include (but are not limited to): sprawling floorplan w/6BR + 6.5BA + almost 6000 SQF of space; double door entry leads to foyer; living room w/fireplace; family room w/fireplace + bar for entertaining; upgraded kitchen w/breakfast nook, walk-in pantry + newer stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range, double ovens, dishwasher + wine fridge); formal dining room w/built-in buffet; downstairs bedroom + bath; den/bonus room perfect for office or game room; upstairs master suite w/so much to offer - 2 balconies, fireplace, walk-in closet, wet bar + sitting area; HUGE master bath featuring steam shower, dry sauna, soaking tub + dual vanities; loft space; laundry room w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; recessed lighting; carpet, ceramic tile + hard wood flooring throughout; central vacuum; intercom; backyard w/heated pool + spa, built-in BBQ + patio; gardener + pool service provided; city lights + mountain views; gated entry; 3 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. Available furnished for $14,500/mo. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.



(RLNE4706319)