3941 Seneca Ave

This house features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an office/bonus room. New paint throughout the house. Laminate and tile flooring. Washer and dryer hookups in the large bathroom. New stainless steel stove in the kitchen. Long driveway to park your cars and off-street parking available. The bonus room has a small closet and access to kitchen and backyard. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. Close to major LA attractions like Griffith Park hiking trails, LA Zoo, Observatory, Greek Theater, and Dodger Stadium. Easy access to the 5 Freeway and Glendale Amtrak station.



Rent is $2,650.00 monthly and Deposit $2,650.00 with approved credit. Pets allowed with additional deposit. Breed restrictions apply.