Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:38 PM

3941 Seneca Ave

3941 Seneca Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3941 Seneca Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
This house features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an office/bonus room. New paint throughout the house. Laminate and tile flooring. Washer and dryer hookups in the large bathroom. New stainless steel stove in the kitchen. Long driveway to park your cars and off-street parking available. The bonus room has a small closet and access to kitchen and backyard. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. Close to major LA attractions like Griffith Park hiking trails, LA Zoo, Observatory, Greek Theater, and Dodger Stadium. Easy access to the 5 Freeway and Glendale Amtrak station.

Rent is $2,650.00 monthly and Deposit $2,650.00 with approved credit. Pets allowed with additional deposit. Breed restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 Seneca Ave have any available units?
3941 Seneca Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 Seneca Ave have?
Some of 3941 Seneca Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 Seneca Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3941 Seneca Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 Seneca Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3941 Seneca Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3941 Seneca Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3941 Seneca Ave offers parking.
Does 3941 Seneca Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3941 Seneca Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 Seneca Ave have a pool?
No, 3941 Seneca Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3941 Seneca Ave have accessible units?
No, 3941 Seneca Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 Seneca Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3941 Seneca Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

