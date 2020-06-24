All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3938 Van Noord Ave

3938 Van Noord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3938 Van Noord Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Furnished unique and charming friendly/ Treehouse for rent,. Located adjacent and in back of main house with staircase leading to unit. Private balcony. Unit is is surrounded and up near the trees, giving the feeling of being in a treehouse/ birdhouse. Beautiful surroundings with garden and city views.. Entrance to unit is a converted window made into a door. This is the only entrance to the unit, thus larger items will not fit. You should step or climb in. Ideal for a creative or artistic person. . Part of the ceilings inside have slanted ceilings, especially in the bathroom, thus best for someone under 510. Up to 6 could still work, but with a bit of a crouch, especially in the bathroom,lol. There is not a kitchen , but has an a refrigerator, toaster oven/broiler, hot plate. This is a smaller unit . Very cool place, should see.

If interested please tell a bit about yourself, how long you are looking for a rental, and the purpose of your stay.

Thank you

rent, security

if interested please tell a bit about yourself, and include a contact #

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3938 Van Noord Ave have any available units?
3938 Van Noord Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3938 Van Noord Ave have?
Some of 3938 Van Noord Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, furnished, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3938 Van Noord Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3938 Van Noord Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3938 Van Noord Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3938 Van Noord Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3938 Van Noord Ave offer parking?
No, 3938 Van Noord Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3938 Van Noord Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3938 Van Noord Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3938 Van Noord Ave have a pool?
No, 3938 Van Noord Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3938 Van Noord Ave have accessible units?
No, 3938 Van Noord Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3938 Van Noord Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3938 Van Noord Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

