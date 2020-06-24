3938 Van Noord Ave

Amenities

Furnished unique and charming friendly/ Treehouse for rent,. Located adjacent and in back of main house with staircase leading to unit. Private balcony. Unit is is surrounded and up near the trees, giving the feeling of being in a treehouse/ birdhouse. Beautiful surroundings with garden and city views.. Entrance to unit is a converted window made into a door. This is the only entrance to the unit, thus larger items will not fit. You should step or climb in. Ideal for a creative or artistic person. . Part of the ceilings inside have slanted ceilings, especially in the bathroom, thus best for someone under 510. Up to 6 could still work, but with a bit of a crouch, especially in the bathroom,lol. There is not a kitchen , but has an a refrigerator, toaster oven/broiler, hot plate. This is a smaller unit . Very cool place, should see.



If interested please tell a bit about yourself, how long you are looking for a rental, and the purpose of your stay.



Thank you



if interested please tell a bit about yourself, and include a contact #