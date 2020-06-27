3930 South Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037 South Central LA
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Property has a huge back yard and comes with 2 parking spots. The second master bedroom has a private entry in the rear for easy access. Front patio allows for lounging and enjoying the sunset. This is a must see unit not to be missed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3930 South HILL Street have any available units?
3930 South HILL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.