All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3930 South HILL Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3930 South HILL Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:34 AM

3930 South HILL Street

3930 South Hill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3930 South Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
South Central LA

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Property has a huge back yard and comes with 2 parking spots. The second master bedroom has a private entry in the rear for easy access. Front patio allows for lounging and enjoying the sunset. This is a must see unit not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 South HILL Street have any available units?
3930 South HILL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 South HILL Street have?
Some of 3930 South HILL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 South HILL Street currently offering any rent specials?
3930 South HILL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 South HILL Street pet-friendly?
No, 3930 South HILL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3930 South HILL Street offer parking?
Yes, 3930 South HILL Street offers parking.
Does 3930 South HILL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 South HILL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 South HILL Street have a pool?
No, 3930 South HILL Street does not have a pool.
Does 3930 South HILL Street have accessible units?
No, 3930 South HILL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 South HILL Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 South HILL Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College