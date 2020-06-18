3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard

Amenities

Wonderful Sherman Oaks home- South of Ventura charming, bright and airy This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has an abundance of windows throughout with beautiful views of nature. You are welcomed into an open formal living room with hardwood floors and fireplace that leads to a separate dining room. The remodeled chef's kitchen offers custom cabinets, custom back splash and counter tops, high-end stainless steel appliances and leads to the backyard-perfect for outdoor entertaining or al fresco dining. The cozy family room also has a lovely fireplace and opens to the backyard with lush landscaping. 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms round out the first level. Upstairs is the generous master bedroom with fireplace, its own en-suite bathroom with separate shower and tub, walk-in closet and a huge deck overlooking the nature-filled backyard. This home also offers a spacious two-car garage, and a recently built staircase leading to Knobhill Dr. a private street right off of Beverly Glen Blvd. This fantastic location gives easy access to both the Westside and the Valley, with plenty of shops restaurants and entertainment nearby. Unfurnished.