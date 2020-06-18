All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard

3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Sherman Oaks home- South of Ventura charming, bright and airy This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has an abundance of windows throughout with beautiful views of nature. You are welcomed into an open formal living room with hardwood floors and fireplace that leads to a separate dining room. The remodeled chef's kitchen offers custom cabinets, custom back splash and counter tops, high-end stainless steel appliances and leads to the backyard-perfect for outdoor entertaining or al fresco dining. The cozy family room also has a lovely fireplace and opens to the backyard with lush landscaping. 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms round out the first level. Upstairs is the generous master bedroom with fireplace, its own en-suite bathroom with separate shower and tub, walk-in closet and a huge deck overlooking the nature-filled backyard. This home also offers a spacious two-car garage, and a recently built staircase leading to Knobhill Dr. a private street right off of Beverly Glen Blvd. This fantastic location gives easy access to both the Westside and the Valley, with plenty of shops restaurants and entertainment nearby. Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard have any available units?
3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard have?
Some of 3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3929 Beverly Glen Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College