3924 REDWOOD Avenue

Home Sweet Home in Mar Vista! A white picket fence dream with lush landscaping and a quintessential front porch! Upon entering you are welcomed by an open floor plan with living, dining, and kitchen that is integrated and ideal for entertaining! The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting and granite counter top. Hardwood floors throughout, and beautiful tile floors in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Large bedroom in the back opens to a wood deck adjacent to the backyard oasis with flagstone patio and gas fire pit. Den can be used as office, TV room or guest room. Well maintained with mechanical, cosmetic, storage and energy efficiency upgrades throughout. Central A/C and heat with NEST smart thermostat. Feel extra safe with security cameras and Culver City police street patrol. Detached garage & off-street parking for 7 cars! Close to shops, restaurants, public transportation and everything the Westside has to offer. Only 2 miles from Venice Beach!