All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3921 Franklin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3921 Franklin Ave
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

3921 Franklin Ave

3921 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3921 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
AMAZING UPDATE TWO BEDROOM! - Rent $6,500
Security Deposit $6,500
Two bedrooms
Two bathrooms
Fully furnished home
Private patio/yard
Washer and dryer in unit
All appliances included
WiFi and cable provided
Two car garage

Pets okay with $500 pet deposit (per pet) plus $25 pet rent each month (per pet)

MID-CENTURY MODERN STYLE WITH MODERN AMENITIES.
Modern kitchen equipped with stainless Bosch appliances, full-size Maytag washer and dryer, luxurious tiled bathrooms complete with Toto toilets and frameless showers, flexible work space, and an open-concept living room with an ultra plush sectional sofa. Decorated with unique mid-century modern furniture, bohemian touches, and original hardwood floors, our home provides a relaxing environment to unwind.

TECHNOLOGY-ENABLED HOME.
The house offers Wi-Fi access throughout (indoors and outdoors) as well as a dedicated iPad for your use and integrated operation of the Smart TV and Philips Hue lighting system. The Smart TV is equipped with Netflix and Sling so that you can sign into your own accounts as if you were at home. The Hue lights are an excellent feature that not only dim but also allow you to change lighting colors and intensity to set the perfect mood, whether it be energizing, concentrating, relaxing, or romantic lighting that you crave.

PRIVACY ALONG WITH PROXIMITY.
The home includes garage parking, private patios and yard, and locking gate with privacy fence.

Amenities:
Free parking on premises
Kitchen
Wi
Cable TV

(RLNE5463250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Franklin Ave have any available units?
3921 Franklin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 Franklin Ave have?
Some of 3921 Franklin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Franklin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 Franklin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3921 Franklin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3921 Franklin Ave offers parking.
Does 3921 Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3921 Franklin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Franklin Ave have a pool?
No, 3921 Franklin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3921 Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 3921 Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3921 Franklin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College