3921 Franklin Ave

AMAZING UPDATE TWO BEDROOM! - Rent $6,500

Security Deposit $6,500

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Fully furnished home

Private patio/yard

Washer and dryer in unit

All appliances included

WiFi and cable provided

Two car garage



Pets okay with $500 pet deposit (per pet) plus $25 pet rent each month (per pet)



MID-CENTURY MODERN STYLE WITH MODERN AMENITIES.

Modern kitchen equipped with stainless Bosch appliances, full-size Maytag washer and dryer, luxurious tiled bathrooms complete with Toto toilets and frameless showers, flexible work space, and an open-concept living room with an ultra plush sectional sofa. Decorated with unique mid-century modern furniture, bohemian touches, and original hardwood floors, our home provides a relaxing environment to unwind.



TECHNOLOGY-ENABLED HOME.

The house offers Wi-Fi access throughout (indoors and outdoors) as well as a dedicated iPad for your use and integrated operation of the Smart TV and Philips Hue lighting system. The Smart TV is equipped with Netflix and Sling so that you can sign into your own accounts as if you were at home. The Hue lights are an excellent feature that not only dim but also allow you to change lighting colors and intensity to set the perfect mood, whether it be energizing, concentrating, relaxing, or romantic lighting that you crave.



PRIVACY ALONG WITH PROXIMITY.

The home includes garage parking, private patios and yard, and locking gate with privacy fence.



