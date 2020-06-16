3910 Cody Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom+ 2 Bathroom unit located in the hills of Sherman oaks. Enter through your own private entrance into a spacious living room with an open floor plan to the dining and kitchen area's. This unit boasts beautiful stones and tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms with wood flooring throughout. You will enjoy amazing city and mountain views from every room and also have a private balcony to relax outdoors. Located near Ventura Blvd, Restaurants, Shopping and the 405 & 101 fwys!