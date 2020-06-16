All apartments in Los Angeles
3910 Cody Road

3910 Cody Road · No Longer Available
Location

3910 Cody Road, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom+ 2 Bathroom unit located in the hills of Sherman oaks. Enter through your own private entrance into a spacious living room with an open floor plan to the dining and kitchen area's. This unit boasts beautiful stones and tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms with wood flooring throughout. You will enjoy amazing city and mountain views from every room and also have a private balcony to relax outdoors. Located near Ventura Blvd, Restaurants, Shopping and the 405 & 101 fwys!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 Cody Road have any available units?
3910 Cody Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3910 Cody Road have?
Some of 3910 Cody Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 Cody Road currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Cody Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Cody Road pet-friendly?
No, 3910 Cody Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3910 Cody Road offer parking?
No, 3910 Cody Road does not offer parking.
Does 3910 Cody Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 Cody Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Cody Road have a pool?
No, 3910 Cody Road does not have a pool.
Does 3910 Cody Road have accessible units?
No, 3910 Cody Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Cody Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 Cody Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

