Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard

3901 W Glenfeliz Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3901 W Glenfeliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
Set on a corner lot in prime Atwater Village, this beautiful Spanish-style home is available for lease. Character details are highlighted by a barreled ceiling, ornamental fireplace and hardwood flooring throughout. There are formal living and dining rooms with easy outdoor access to the rear patio, a private and serene environment for dining al fresco. The kitchen provides a full suite of appliances. There are two well proportioned bedrooms and an additional space to serve as your office, nursery or guest quarters. Amenities include washer, dryer and designated parking. The home has a detached garage, ideal for storage, and enjoys a central location near local favorites Proof Bakery, Viet Noodle Bar, Dune, Bon Vivant Market & Cafe and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard have any available units?
3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard have?
Some of 3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 GLENFELIZ Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
