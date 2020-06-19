All apartments in Los Angeles
3901 EAGLE ROCK
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

3901 EAGLE ROCK

3901 Eagle Rock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
A three-level modern available for lease at NELA Union, a gated community in red-hot Glassell Park. The unit enjoys a prime location with unobstructed sunlight, and stylish design upgrades including open stair rails and wood flooring. Flow is seamless from the kitchen to a private balcony, a great spot for morning coffee. All three bedrooms have attached bathrooms including the ground-level suite that is tailor-made for guests or your home office. This energy-efficient home provides keyless entry, central air, a tankless water heater and directly accessible two-car garage. There's a private patio for your grill and professionally tended grounds with a mini-park, community garden and two dog runs. Situated at the junction of Eagle Rock, Highland Park and Atwater Village, the home offers an easy commute to Pasadena, Glendale/Burbank and Downtown LA. Habitat Coffeehouse is across the street and you're a few blocks from Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Verdugo Bar, Target, Urban Pet and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 EAGLE ROCK have any available units?
3901 EAGLE ROCK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 EAGLE ROCK have?
Some of 3901 EAGLE ROCK's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 EAGLE ROCK currently offering any rent specials?
3901 EAGLE ROCK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 EAGLE ROCK pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 EAGLE ROCK is pet friendly.
Does 3901 EAGLE ROCK offer parking?
Yes, 3901 EAGLE ROCK offers parking.
Does 3901 EAGLE ROCK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 EAGLE ROCK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 EAGLE ROCK have a pool?
No, 3901 EAGLE ROCK does not have a pool.
Does 3901 EAGLE ROCK have accessible units?
No, 3901 EAGLE ROCK does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 EAGLE ROCK have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 EAGLE ROCK does not have units with dishwashers.
