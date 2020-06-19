3901 EAGLE ROCK

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities community garden dog park parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

A three-level modern available for lease at NELA Union, a gated community in red-hot Glassell Park. The unit enjoys a prime location with unobstructed sunlight, and stylish design upgrades including open stair rails and wood flooring. Flow is seamless from the kitchen to a private balcony, a great spot for morning coffee. All three bedrooms have attached bathrooms including the ground-level suite that is tailor-made for guests or your home office. This energy-efficient home provides keyless entry, central air, a tankless water heater and directly accessible two-car garage. There's a private patio for your grill and professionally tended grounds with a mini-park, community garden and two dog runs. Situated at the junction of Eagle Rock, Highland Park and Atwater Village, the home offers an easy commute to Pasadena, Glendale/Burbank and Downtown LA. Habitat Coffeehouse is across the street and you're a few blocks from Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Verdugo Bar, Target, Urban Pet and more.