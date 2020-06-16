3869 BOYCE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Gorgeous open flow with a show stopping island allowing you room to dig into your culinary skills & invite friends to gather. Vaulted cathedral ceilings will give you royal vibes. Bring the spa home in this new bathroom for treat yourself Sunday everyday. The bedrooms are flooded with light from the oversized windows. The extra space in the hall - make it an office or a zen den!! New stove, oven, fridge, washer & Dryer. Take a look out those windows from your kitchen & get inspired by all the nature surrounding you. It's your chance to cultivate something all your own. A garden of fresh herbs, fruits, or flowers. Those trees you're looking at are practically begging for you to pick their figs, grapefruit, oranges, lemon's, & limes!