Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3869 BOYCE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3869 BOYCE Avenue

3869 Boyce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3869 Boyce Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Gorgeous open flow with a show stopping island allowing you room to dig into your culinary skills & invite friends to gather. Vaulted cathedral ceilings will give you royal vibes. Bring the spa home in this new bathroom for treat yourself Sunday everyday. The bedrooms are flooded with light from the oversized windows. The extra space in the hall - make it an office or a zen den!! New stove, oven, fridge, washer & Dryer. Take a look out those windows from your kitchen & get inspired by all the nature surrounding you. It's your chance to cultivate something all your own. A garden of fresh herbs, fruits, or flowers. Those trees you're looking at are practically begging for you to pick their figs, grapefruit, oranges, lemon's, & limes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3869 BOYCE Avenue have any available units?
3869 BOYCE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3869 BOYCE Avenue have?
Some of 3869 BOYCE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3869 BOYCE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3869 BOYCE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3869 BOYCE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3869 BOYCE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3869 BOYCE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3869 BOYCE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3869 BOYCE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3869 BOYCE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3869 BOYCE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3869 BOYCE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3869 BOYCE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3869 BOYCE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3869 BOYCE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3869 BOYCE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

