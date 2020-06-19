All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3856 UDELL Court

3856 Udell Court · No Longer Available
Location

3856 Udell Court, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location! Franklin Hills off Hyperion. 4 BR/3BA. Main Floor: Direct access from 2 car garage. Main Floor: Open Concept, recent Modern Kitchen, Wood and Tile Floors, Bedroom/Office Suite, Enclosed Lanai/Greenhouse Patio with exterior access to back deck and lookout. Lawn-free low maintenance yard spaces. Upstairs: Cushy carpet, Spacious Owner's Suite with Large Canyon View Balcony, Walk In Closet, Bath, Washer Dryer, hall bath and 2 more bedrooms. Quiet street. Franklin Elementary, Los Feliz and Silver Lake shops, restaurants nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3856 UDELL Court have any available units?
3856 UDELL Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3856 UDELL Court have?
Some of 3856 UDELL Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3856 UDELL Court currently offering any rent specials?
3856 UDELL Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3856 UDELL Court pet-friendly?
No, 3856 UDELL Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3856 UDELL Court offer parking?
Yes, 3856 UDELL Court offers parking.
Does 3856 UDELL Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3856 UDELL Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3856 UDELL Court have a pool?
No, 3856 UDELL Court does not have a pool.
Does 3856 UDELL Court have accessible units?
No, 3856 UDELL Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3856 UDELL Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3856 UDELL Court has units with dishwashers.
