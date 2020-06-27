All apartments in Los Angeles
3849 Stevely Avenue

Location

3849 Stevely Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available immediately is a recently updated 2 bedroom apartment in los angeles. The apartment has wood laminate flooring, tile in the bathrooms, and stainless steel appliances included, and there is a washer and dryer on site in the complex. The apartment is one of eight apartments in the complex and is maintained regularly. Parking is available on the street, no permit required, and this apartment includes one parking spot with the rent.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3849 Stevely Avenue have any available units?
3849 Stevely Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3849 Stevely Avenue have?
Some of 3849 Stevely Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3849 Stevely Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3849 Stevely Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3849 Stevely Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3849 Stevely Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3849 Stevely Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3849 Stevely Avenue offers parking.
Does 3849 Stevely Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3849 Stevely Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3849 Stevely Avenue have a pool?
No, 3849 Stevely Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3849 Stevely Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3849 Stevely Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3849 Stevely Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3849 Stevely Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
