3848 W 59th St

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Private ADU in quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 240114



Guesthouse with it's own address. Family friendly neighborhood and very close to Kenneth Hahn Recreation Area. Also nearby shopping and the LAX transit project. Utilities included as well as refrigerator, oven/stove and microwave. All new! There are actually two bedrooms but one is smaller than the other.



Street parking only and no laundry on site.



Front house is occupied by owners.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240114

Property Id 240114



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5631824)