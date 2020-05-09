All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3848 W 59th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3848 W 59th St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

3848 W 59th St

3848 West 59th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3848 West 59th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Private ADU in quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 240114

Guesthouse with it's own address. Family friendly neighborhood and very close to Kenneth Hahn Recreation Area. Also nearby shopping and the LAX transit project. Utilities included as well as refrigerator, oven/stove and microwave. All new! There are actually two bedrooms but one is smaller than the other.

Street parking only and no laundry on site.

Front house is occupied by owners.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240114
Property Id 240114

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5631824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3848 W 59th St have any available units?
3848 W 59th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3848 W 59th St have?
Some of 3848 W 59th St's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3848 W 59th St currently offering any rent specials?
3848 W 59th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 W 59th St pet-friendly?
No, 3848 W 59th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3848 W 59th St offer parking?
No, 3848 W 59th St does not offer parking.
Does 3848 W 59th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3848 W 59th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 W 59th St have a pool?
No, 3848 W 59th St does not have a pool.
Does 3848 W 59th St have accessible units?
No, 3848 W 59th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3848 W 59th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3848 W 59th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College