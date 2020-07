Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Three bedroom Spanish home in bustling location near downtown Culver City. Enjoy a neighborhood with many restaurants, theaters, art galleries, shops, bars and so much more. Nice grassy yard with citrus trees, wood floors throughout and detached garage with a lot of storage space. Galley kitchen has charming breakfast nook. Convenient to metro-line and freeways.