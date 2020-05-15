3835 SAPPHIRE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Nestled in prime Encino Hills south of Ventura Blvd in acclaimed Lanai Elementary sits this one-story traditional home. Drenched in natural light with open floor plan & vaulted ceilings, this 3,976 SF spacious home offers 5 bd+ 4 ba plus rec room. Front entry opens to formal living-dining room with lime stone tile & gas fireplace. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, white cabinets and stainless-steel appliances incl. Subzero refrigerator, 4 burner cooktop + barbeque grill, built-in double ovens, microwave & dishwasher. Master bedroom with fireplace & beautiful wood floors has sitting area & walk-in closet. In-suite master bath has walk-in shower. 3 additional bedrooms all with wood floors + 3 additional bathrooms. Rec room makes a great media room. Inside laundry room. The gorgeous backyard features a heated pool & spa, green grassy play area, lush hillside landscaping with cascading waterfall and large patio for entertaining. Please check out video.