3817 OCEAN FRONT

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Designed by world-renowned architect Ray Kappe, AIA, this extraordinary architectural retreat sits on a desirable Los Angeles beachfront. On a wide stretch of beach with no boardwalk or bike path, this very private, stunning oasis features signature Kappe elements: incredible wood detail work, clerestory windows, and floor-to-ceiling glass. There are two large oceanfront living rooms, and multiple outdoor spaces to enjoy the crashing ocean waves. The versatile floor plan offers four bedrooms, four nicely redone bathrooms, and an open chef's kitchen, perfect for beachside entertaining, with high-end appliances. This urban oasis is close to the restaurants and shops in Venice and Santa Monica, and a short commute to LAX.