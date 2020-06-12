All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:17 AM

3817 OCEAN FRONT

3817 Ocean Front Walk · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Designed by world-renowned architect Ray Kappe, AIA, this extraordinary architectural retreat sits on a desirable Los Angeles beachfront. On a wide stretch of beach with no boardwalk or bike path, this very private, stunning oasis features signature Kappe elements: incredible wood detail work, clerestory windows, and floor-to-ceiling glass. There are two large oceanfront living rooms, and multiple outdoor spaces to enjoy the crashing ocean waves. The versatile floor plan offers four bedrooms, four nicely redone bathrooms, and an open chef's kitchen, perfect for beachside entertaining, with high-end appliances. This urban oasis is close to the restaurants and shops in Venice and Santa Monica, and a short commute to LAX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 OCEAN FRONT have any available units?
3817 OCEAN FRONT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3817 OCEAN FRONT currently offering any rent specials?
3817 OCEAN FRONT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 OCEAN FRONT pet-friendly?
No, 3817 OCEAN FRONT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3817 OCEAN FRONT offer parking?
Yes, 3817 OCEAN FRONT offers parking.
Does 3817 OCEAN FRONT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 OCEAN FRONT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 OCEAN FRONT have a pool?
No, 3817 OCEAN FRONT does not have a pool.
Does 3817 OCEAN FRONT have accessible units?
No, 3817 OCEAN FRONT does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 OCEAN FRONT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 OCEAN FRONT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3817 OCEAN FRONT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3817 OCEAN FRONT does not have units with air conditioning.
