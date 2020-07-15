All apartments in Los Angeles
3803 MONTEREY Road
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

3803 MONTEREY Road

3803 Monterey Road · No Longer Available
Location

3803 Monterey Road, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

Welcome to this beautifully appointed El Sereno 2 BD + 1 BA house on Monterey Rd! The house spans 609 SF and has been impeccably updated inside and out. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinetry, and tile backsplash. The bedrooms feature aesthetic wall designs, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring, and trendy sliding doors. The bathroom features a waterfall showerhead, oversized glass shower, on-trend finishes, and tile throughout. Lastly, the home also features fun colored front and rear doors, one parking space, and a private rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 MONTEREY Road have any available units?
3803 MONTEREY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3803 MONTEREY Road have?
Some of 3803 MONTEREY Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 MONTEREY Road currently offering any rent specials?
3803 MONTEREY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 MONTEREY Road pet-friendly?
No, 3803 MONTEREY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3803 MONTEREY Road offer parking?
Yes, 3803 MONTEREY Road offers parking.
Does 3803 MONTEREY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 MONTEREY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 MONTEREY Road have a pool?
No, 3803 MONTEREY Road does not have a pool.
Does 3803 MONTEREY Road have accessible units?
No, 3803 MONTEREY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 MONTEREY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3803 MONTEREY Road has units with dishwashers.
