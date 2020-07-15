3803 MONTEREY Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this beautifully appointed El Sereno 2 BD + 1 BA house on Monterey Rd! The house spans 609 SF and has been impeccably updated inside and out. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinetry, and tile backsplash. The bedrooms feature aesthetic wall designs, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring, and trendy sliding doors. The bathroom features a waterfall showerhead, oversized glass shower, on-trend finishes, and tile throughout. Lastly, the home also features fun colored front and rear doors, one parking space, and a private rear yard.