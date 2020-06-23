3795 FREDONIA Drive

Amenities
Stunning remodeled Hollywood Hills / Studio City home with canyon and mountain views. The private corner lot is nestled in a quiet neighborhood between Universal Studios and the Hollywood Bowl. This Mid-Century Modern home w/ hardwood floors includes 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The sizable yard overlooking mature oaks and pine trees with beautiful landscaping creates a welcome retreat from the city. Unwind in the outdoor spa tub, picnic on the lawn or tan on the sundeck. Just minutes from 3 major studios as well as great eateries, nightlife and shopping. Enjoy the updated, large open layout kitchen with Viking stove, stainless steel appliances, Caesar-stone counter tops and wine fridge. Cozy up by the fireplace or in the media room to enjoy a film. Master bedroom features high ceilings, floor to ceiling views of lush landscaping, jacuzzi tub and cedar lined walk-in closet. A two car attached garage, long driveway and two car pull up on the side is a dream for any car collector.