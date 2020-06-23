All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:13 PM

3795 FREDONIA Drive

3795 N Fredonia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3795 N Fredonia Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Stunning remodeled Hollywood Hills / Studio City home with canyon and mountain views. The private corner lot is nestled in a quiet neighborhood between Universal Studios and the Hollywood Bowl. This Mid-Century Modern home w/ hardwood floors includes 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The sizable yard overlooking mature oaks and pine trees with beautiful landscaping creates a welcome retreat from the city. Unwind in the outdoor spa tub, picnic on the lawn or tan on the sundeck. Just minutes from 3 major studios as well as great eateries, nightlife and shopping. Enjoy the updated, large open layout kitchen with Viking stove, stainless steel appliances, Caesar-stone counter tops and wine fridge. Cozy up by the fireplace or in the media room to enjoy a film. Master bedroom features high ceilings, floor to ceiling views of lush landscaping, jacuzzi tub and cedar lined walk-in closet. A two car attached garage, long driveway and two car pull up on the side is a dream for any car collector.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3795 FREDONIA Drive have any available units?
3795 FREDONIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3795 FREDONIA Drive have?
Some of 3795 FREDONIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3795 FREDONIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3795 FREDONIA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3795 FREDONIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3795 FREDONIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3795 FREDONIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3795 FREDONIA Drive does offer parking.
Does 3795 FREDONIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3795 FREDONIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3795 FREDONIA Drive have a pool?
No, 3795 FREDONIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3795 FREDONIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3795 FREDONIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3795 FREDONIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3795 FREDONIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
