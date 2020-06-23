3795 FREDONIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Stunning remodeled Hollywood Hills / Studio City home with canyon and mountain views. The private corner lot is nestled in a quiet neighborhood between Universal Studios and the Hollywood Bowl. This Mid-Century Modern home w/ hardwood floors includes 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The sizable yard overlooking mature oaks and pine trees with beautiful landscaping creates a welcome retreat from the city. Unwind in the outdoor spa tub, picnic on the lawn or tan on the sundeck. Just minutes from 3 major studios as well as great eateries, nightlife and shopping. Enjoy the updated, large open layout kitchen with Viking stove, stainless steel appliances, Caesar-stone counter tops and wine fridge. Cozy up by the fireplace or in the media room to enjoy a film. Master bedroom features high ceilings, floor to ceiling views of lush landscaping, jacuzzi tub and cedar lined walk-in closet. A two car attached garage, long driveway and two car pull up on the side is a dream for any car collector.