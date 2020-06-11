3786 VIA DOLCE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Minutes to the Beach, Restaurants, Abbott Kinney and Santa Monica! Townhouse style home with direct entry and private two-car garage. Beautifully updated large open floorplan with designer kitchen. The living room opens to a patio that's perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Master suite with vaulted ceilings and large walk-in closet. Spacious second bedroom suite with balcony. Spa Style renovated bathrooms. Enjoy coastal living in this lovely home with association pool, hot tub, and gym. TV and surround sound system in the living room. Photos show the owner's furnishings. Unit is now vacant.