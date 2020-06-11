All apartments in Los Angeles
3786 VIA DOLCE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

3786 VIA DOLCE

3786 via Dolce · No Longer Available
Location

3786 via Dolce, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Minutes to the Beach, Restaurants, Abbott Kinney and Santa Monica! Townhouse style home with direct entry and private two-car garage. Beautifully updated large open floorplan with designer kitchen. The living room opens to a patio that's perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Master suite with vaulted ceilings and large walk-in closet. Spacious second bedroom suite with balcony. Spa Style renovated bathrooms. Enjoy coastal living in this lovely home with association pool, hot tub, and gym. TV and surround sound system in the living room. Photos show the owner's furnishings. Unit is now vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3786 VIA DOLCE have any available units?
3786 VIA DOLCE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3786 VIA DOLCE have?
Some of 3786 VIA DOLCE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3786 VIA DOLCE currently offering any rent specials?
3786 VIA DOLCE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3786 VIA DOLCE pet-friendly?
No, 3786 VIA DOLCE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3786 VIA DOLCE offer parking?
Yes, 3786 VIA DOLCE offers parking.
Does 3786 VIA DOLCE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3786 VIA DOLCE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3786 VIA DOLCE have a pool?
Yes, 3786 VIA DOLCE has a pool.
Does 3786 VIA DOLCE have accessible units?
No, 3786 VIA DOLCE does not have accessible units.
Does 3786 VIA DOLCE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3786 VIA DOLCE has units with dishwashers.
