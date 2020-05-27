Amenities

3758 Tuller Avenue Culver City, CA 90034 - This Fabulous 3+3 Dual-Master Suite House Sits Proudly in Palms/Culver City!



Come and See This Newly Remodeled Single Level Home with Original Hardwood Flooring, Dual Master Suites, Second Suite leads to Large Private Patio/Back Yard and Work Space. This Home does not lack closet space; It has all the Charm and Personality of Home with Modern Touches. Must See to truly appreciate the spacious floor plan that will meet all your entertaining needs.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact our Property Manager, Fidel (213) 494-0059.



Please Click Here for a Virtual 3D Tour of this Property!

http://www.touritnow.com/3d-model/3758-tuller-ave-los-angeles-ca-90034-2/fullscreen/



Unique Interior Features:

Dual Master Suites

Original Hardwood Floors

Wood-Gas Burning Fireplace in Living Room

Central Heat and AC

Large Closets Throughout

Vaulted High Wood Beam Ceilings

Stack-able Washer and Dryer is available

Dining Area



House Benefits:

Controlled 2 Car Garage Access/Gated

Beautiful Landscaping

Private Large Yard

Work Shed

Fruit Trees

Gardener Included

Ample Street Parking

Automatic Sprinklers



Location Benefits:

Convenient Freeway Access

Centrally Located Around Local Eateries/Shopping making this the ideal location for West Side Living



For additional Ben Leeds Property listings go to www.benleedsproperties.com or call our Leasing Agent 424-543-4181.



Pet Policy:

Cat and Dogs friendly under 25 lbs. (weight at maturity); No aggressive breeds: Chows, Pit Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, German Shepard, and a mix of aggressive breeds.



Other Terms and Requirements:

1-year lease term; Security deposit is determined by your credit, typically 1-month rent; Online Application is preferred and can be processed faster than a paper application; $30 Application fee per person (18 years and older) can be paid with credit or debit card for online application or with money order and cashier check for paper application; No evictions; No foreclosures / bankruptcies in the last 5 years; Two (2) forms of current government issued ID: Drivers License, Passport, SSN card, Military ID, Visa, etc; Proof of Income: last 3 months of check stubs, or checking / saving account, or current W2. Renters insurance is required.



Equal Housing Opportunity Provider



*Pricing and availability is subject to change without notice*

*Pictures not be of exact unit (Interior photos may vary slightly from unit to unit)*



(RLNE3544013)